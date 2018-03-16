EDUCATION secretary John Swinney has told MSPs that there was nothing improper about approaches made by his officials to those due to give evidence about legislation on Named Persons, in the latest round of an ongoing dispute.

Holyrood's Education Committee is currently considering the Children and Young People (Information Sharing) bill which is intended to fix problems identified with the controversial named person policy by the supreme court.

However members of the committee had expressed concerns that civil servants had met with individuals and organisations before they gave evidence to the committee, resulting in significant differences between the evidence they gave in writing and the views they expressed in person.

