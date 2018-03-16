A PRIDE of lions was put through a fire safety test in a rare exercise at their safari park.
Staff at Blair Drummond, near Stirling, simulated a car fire inside the lion enclosure to test the response of animal handlers and the fire service.
The scenario happened for real at Longleat safari park in Wiltshire in 2014, and organisers at Blair Drummond wanted to carry out a drill ahead of the park reopening on Saturday.
A car filled with a smoke machine and three dummies was set up in the lion enclosure with the animals gathering round the unusual scene.
Staff used vehicles to force the lions back to their den before rescuing the “casualties” and clearing the area for a fire engine to arrive.
Firefighters then hosed down the car and and made the scene safe.
Blair Drummond duty supervisor Ben Houston said: “It’s not something we practise for often but at Longleat safari park a few years ago they actually had the real thing – a fire in the lion section.
“Everyone got out safely and it was fine but that was one of the reasons we wanted to do this test.
“It was an unannounced fire drill and an opportunity for us to put our training into practice with around a dozen staff involved.
“From my point of view, coordinating over the radio, everything went smoothly, the fire brigade were great and gave us a lot of help in the preparation.”
The lions were rewarded for their role by being fed meat cubes by the firefighters after the exercise.
