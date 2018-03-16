STUDENT activists from Glasgow University have occupied the institution’s Senate Room in solidarity with striking lecturers.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) in 10 Scottish universities are taking 14 days of action as a row over pensions continues, with the action having started on February 22.
The Glasgow University Strike Solidarity members said they were occupying the Senate Room in solidarity with striking members of staff and to “remind our university management where their sympathies should lie”.
They have made a series of demands to university management, including full pay for staff participating in strike action. The students said they met with the university principal Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli and university secretary Dr David Duncan last month.
In a statement they said: “Representatives of our group met with Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli and Dr David Duncan on February 20th with a list of easily met demands - we cannot consider these to have been fulfilled. We have therefore been forced to escalate our actions in the hope that the management will finally do their duty”.
A University of Glasgow spokesman said: “Around a dozen students entered the Senate Room in the University earlier today.The students have been entirely peaceful in their action and the university is satisfied there is no risk to health and safety.”
