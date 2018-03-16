THEY look the part. Big eyes and wet nose, adorable fluffy puppies carefully posed with a favourite toy or snuggled in a clean blanket and advertised for sale an online marketplace site.

For families desperate to find a four-legged companion, the prospect of taking one home without asking too many questions is tempting. But behind the pretty images the reality, of course, is far from pleasant. For the animals crammed into tiny cages, stinking from the faeces and urine that clings to their fur and ridden with disease, bitches weak from almost permanent pregnancy, cowering in the dark in fear of another beating, it is horrific.

A lingering death comes to some. Perhaps they are among the luckier ones. For quite often the only thing thriving at illegal underground puppy farms, is the unscrupulous breeders’ bank balances.

