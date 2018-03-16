One of the main priorities of the Scottish SPCA is to put an end to the multimillion pound puppy industry.

Over the past year we have been raising awareness of the barbaric puppy trade in Scotland through our #SayNoToPuppyDealers campaign.

We have been very vocal about this trade and we have received great cross party support.

There is a very high demand for puppies in Scotland. Unfortunately there is a lack of legal puppy breeders which means that the gap is being filled by unscrupulous puppy dealers.

In 2017 our frontline team responded to 89,522 incidents as a result of calls from concerned members of the public to our animal helpline, compared to 85,346 the previous year. Last year nearly half of all seized animals, following cases submitted to the Crown Office, were rescued from puppy farms. Furthermore, we prevented an additional 75 puppies involved in the illegal puppy trade entering Scotland via Cairnryan Port from Ireland. We work closely with our sister organisation the ISPCA, to ensure these pups receive the highest possible care and are happily rehomed in Ireland.

Before being sold on to unsuspecting members of the public, the dogs and puppies on these farms are exposed to unsanitary living conditions. As a result of the breeding regimen and the conditions the pups are kept in, a large number of these pups suffer from diseases and infections such as giardia and parvo virus. Farmed puppies are more likely to exhibit significantly higher rates of undesirable behaviours particularly relating to fear, anxiety and aggression. This industry is often linked with serious and organised criminals and is fuelled entirely by greed and profit with little to no consideration for the welfare of the dogs sold.

With our partners, we have a relentless commitment to disrupting the trade at source. Our Special Investigations Unit spearhead a mutli-agency taskforce who work tirelessly to bring puppy traders to justice through Operation Delphin which includes support from Dumfries and Galloway Council, ISPCA, USPCA, DSPCA, RSPCA, HMRC Trading Standards, Stenaline, Police Scotland Port unit and APHA.

In order to stem the huge demand for puppies we are committed to highlighting this issue and educating the public on the potentially life threatening consequences for dogs and the heart-breaking emotional and financial cost for families. Many people who knowingly buy from puppy dealers think they are rescuing these animals, and we appreciate that it is very hard to walk away, but this produces demand in the industry and creates a bigger problem.

We firmly believe that the consequences for breeding and dealing puppies are not tough enough and were delighted to see our calls for an increase in the maximum penalty for the most serious animal cruelty offences to five years imprisonment addressed with the Scottish Government’s ambition to amend the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. This will provide sheriffs with more options when passing sentencing with the aim of acting as a stronger deterrent with regards to animal cruelty offences.

We also stand ready to support a modern system of registration and licensing of animal sanctuaries and would welcome a national database which would list those who have been banned from owning animals.

In an ideal world there would be no need for the Scottish SPCA but sadly, animals are still being abused and abandoned throughout Scotland.

In 2017 the equivalent of one person per week was banned in Scotland as a result of animal abuse. We believe that prevention through education is key to making real change in attitudes towards animal cruelty for future generations.

By Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA.