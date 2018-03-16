Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has given his first interview since being forced from power in November, describing his removal as a “coup” and a “disgrace”.
Mr Mugabe, 94, told South African broadcaster SABC in the broadcast aired on Thursday that he was pushed out by the military, which staged a takeover that led to Mr Mugabe’s resignation after 37 years in power.
He says “it was a coup”, adding “we must undo this disgrace”.
The former president spoke at his mansion in a suburb of the capital, Harare.
The military intervention was hugely popular in Zimbabwe and led to impeachment proceedings by the ruling party against Mr Mugabe, who was replaced by former confidant Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Analysts believe prospects that Mr Mugabe could make a political comeback are remote.
