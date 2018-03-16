Danny Boyle has revealed he is working on a script for the 25th James Bond movie.
The Trainspotting director was rumoured to be involved with the landmark film which is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last time playing the character.
He confirmed he was working on a script with Trainspotting writer John Hodge in an interview with the Associated Press.
He said: “We’re working on a script at the moment and we’ll see what happens.
“But it’s a great idea so hopefully it’ll work, I’d love to be able to tell you more but I’m not going to,” he added.
In a separate interview he said he was currently working on a Richard Curtis script which would begin shooting in six or seven weeks and the Bond film would be at the end of the year.
McMafia actor James Norton is favourite to take over the role of 007 from Craig with Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner and Idris Elba also in the running.
