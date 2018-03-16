Britain should ask Fifa to postpone the football World Cup to 2019 and take it away from Russia in retaliation for the Salisbury poisoning, an MP has said.
The four-yearly sporting extravaganza is due to kick off in Moscow on June 14, and is expected to be used by Vladimir Putin as a massive PR opportunity for his country.
But Labour’s Stephen Kinnock said Fifa should be asked whether it was appropriate to mount a celebration of football in a state suspected of being behind the deployment of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK.
Loading article content
Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we should seriously consider making a co-ordinated approach to Fifa and talk about moving the World Cup to 2019 and have it hosted in another country or countries.
“Putin has invested billions of roubles in the World Cup and sees it as an opportunity to showcase his regime to the world.”
Theresa May has said no Government ministers or members of the Royal Family will attend the World Cup and the Foreign Office has warned England fans planning to travel to Russia that they should “be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment”.
But the Government has not given its backing to a boycott of the tournament, insisting that the England team’s involvement is a matter for the Football Association.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?