Britain should ask Fifa to postpone the football World Cup to 2019 and take it away from Russia in retaliation for the Salisbury poisoning, an MP has said.

The four-yearly sporting extravaganza is due to kick off in Moscow on June 14, and is expected to be used by Vladimir Putin as a massive PR opportunity for his country.

But Labour’s Stephen Kinnock said Fifa should be asked whether it was appropriate to mount a celebration of football in a state suspected of being behind the deployment of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK.

