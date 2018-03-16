Topman has removed a t-shirt from its stores and website after its design caused a Hillsborough backlash.
The red shirt had the word “Karma” down one sleeve and a large “96” on the back, along with a rose and the phrase “what goes around comes back around” underneath.
Ninety six Liverpool fans died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.
Topman said the design was inspired by a Bob Marley track but when the £20 shirt went on sale online it came to the attention of Liverpool fans, who expressed their disgust on Twitter.
A spokeswoman for the retailer said: “Topman apologises unreservedly for any offence caused by this t-shirt.
“The design was inspired by a Bob Marley track with the number referring to the year of re-release. The garment has been removed from sale online and in stores.”
Earlier, one Liverpool fan said on Twitter: “So it’s a #BobMarley song and it’s managed to get through god knows how many people before it’s printed.
“Just shows you how few people know about the biggest sporting disaster and cover up this country’s ever seen”
Nick Murphy, @nickmurftweets, tweeted: “Please @Topman – take this off the shelf. A genuine mistake I’m sure but this is insulting and upsetting. #JFT96”
