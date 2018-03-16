DOCTORS should have at least 46 hours rest after a string of night shifts in order to combat fatigue at work, according to a new 'sleep charter'.

The BMA, the medical trade union which has compiled the advice, said hospital rotas should be designed with no more than four long shifts in a row, a maximum of seven consecutive shifts and

no more than 72 hours in a 168-hour period.

Dedicated rest areas, separate from routine break rooms and located away from kitchens, should be available round-the-clock every day to provide medics with a quiet place to nap.

It said catering facilities on site should also be open 365 days a year with hot food available for at least two hours between 11pm and 7am, with "healthy eating and vegetarian options" available.

Staff should also have access to changing facilities and showers, a study area with internet, a television lounge and a kitchen supplied with hob, microwave, toaster, fridge, freezer, kettle, coffee machine, tea, coffee, milk and bread.

The recommendations have been drawn up following recent research by the BMA highlighting the negative impact of long working hours, difficult rota patterns and increasing demand on the wellbeing and performance of doctors and patient safety.

In Scotland, the problem of fatigue among junior medics was brought into sharp focus following the car crash death of Lauren Connelly, 23, in 2011. Dr Connelly had been driving home after a 12-hour shift at Inverclyde Royal Hospital. It is thought she may have lost control of the vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel.

Her father, Brian Connelly, said his daughter had been exhausted working ten and 12-day stretches without a day off during the seven weeks prior to her death.

It led Health Secretary Shona Robison to pledge a cap on junior doctors' hours of 48 hours per week, without averaging, but in March 2017 she told Mr Connelly this was "unachievable" due to staffing shortages.

BMA junior doctors' committee chair, Dr Jeeves Wijesuriya, said: “Fatigue can have a devastating impact on both the health and wellbeing of doctors and consequently to the care a patient receives.

"It is therefore important that employers take on these recommendations and recognise their duty of care to look after their workforce so they can minimise the risks associated with fatigue and continue to provide safe and effective care for patients.

“Given the growing instances of sleep deprivation and fatigue amongst doctors and clinical staff due to the current pressures in the NHS, this charter is a necessary step in addressing the need for improvements to how doctors’ rest is currently handled."

It comes after the latest annual survey of junior doctors across the UK found that, for the first time, more than half were planning to take career breaks after completing their foundation training.

All medical graduates are required to complete two years of foundation training before choosing to pursue a career as a GP or a consultant.

However, just 43 per cent of those questioned in 2017 said they planning to remain in the NHS and specialise at the end of their foundation years. This is the lowest proportion in the health service’s history and down from 71.3 per cent in 2011.

The rest planned to take career breaks, work abroad, work as locums or give up medicine altogether.