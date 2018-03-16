OFCOM has dismissed a complaint that the SNP used its party political broadcast to ridicule a prominent journalist.

The video, which was set in a house party, featured a character called Davey who repeatedly criticised the SNP – only to be shot down by his friends.

A number of viewers pointed out similarities between Davey and Herald columnist David Torrance, who has been a frequent critic of the Scottish Government.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the party of a “worrying, Trumpian challenge to press freedom” and complained to the broadcasting watchdog.

But the regulator said the complaint was not pursued after it had been “carefully assessed”.

A SNP spokesman accused Mr Cole-Hamilton of a “pathetic, juvenile, attention-seeking stunt”, and insisted the complaint had been treated with the contempt it deserved.

He added: “Hopefully Mr Cole-Hamilton will think twice about wasting the regulator’s time with such daft conspiracy theories in future.”