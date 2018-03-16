By Mairi Lowe

Cawdor Estate

Where? Cawdor, Nairn

Perhaps the most frequented estate in Scotland by fashion publications such as Vanity Fair, the New York Times Magazine and Vogue with photographer Bruce Weber, Cawdor Estate has a stunning aesthetic and rich history. Indeed, Jean Campbell, model of the moment and daughter of former Vogue fashion editor Isabella Cawdor, grew up on the estate and is now making waves in the fashion industry, dawning from bonnie Scotland.

(cawdor.com)

Hopetoun House

Where? South Queensferry, Edinburgh

Re-opening on March 30, Scotland’s finest stately home Hopetoun House is one of the best examples of 18th century architecture in Britain. Notable productions on the estate include Scottish photographer Albert Watson’s photoshoot for Saks Fifth Avenue in 2015 and the grand drawing room being part of the film set for popular TV series Outlander. As well as Midhope Castle on Hopetoun grounds being used as an exterior film location, known fictionally as “Lallybroch” in Outlander.

(hopetoun.co.uk)

SWG3

Where? 100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow

SWG3 is an arts venue and events company, hosting a variety of events such as niche product launches, live music nights, corporate dinners and fashion shows. The Glasgow University Charity Fashion Show 2018 was hosted in the most recent extension of SWG3, the concrete covered Galvanizers space, a versatile blank canvas suitable for any creative function.

(swg3.tv)

The Quiraing

Where? Trotternish, Skye

Please do not attempt this walk without a camera as you will pass through some of the most spectacular landscapes in Scotland. The surroundings of the Quiraing have been captured by photographer Erik Madigan Heck with models including Audrey Marnay and Ali Michael, showing off the exclusive Scottish scenery with his dream-like artistry and bold colour expertise.

(isleofskye.com/skye-guide/top-ten-skye-walks/the-quiraing)

Flat 0/1

Where? 162 Bath Street, Glasgow

Posing as your typical house party flat, Flat 0/1 features DJs and live music as well as an interior of garish sofas, frilly lampshades and other seventies kitsch. Hidden from the bustle of Bath Street, the bar and nightclub prides itself on having the quirky ‘booze cupboard’ consisting of corner shop classics such as Red Stripe, Lambrini, Frosty Jacks and, of course, MD 20/20.

(flat01.co.uk)

Skeabost Hotel

Where? Skeabost Bridge, Skye

First built for the Clan MacDonald in 1871, the Skeabost Hotel retains much of its rich Highland history complemented with a white-washed Victorian country house exterior. In recent years, the hotel has attracted high profile celebrity Kanye whilst shooting a music video on Skye; singer Harry Styles has also filmed nearby the Old Man of Storr.

(skeabosthotel.com)

Bird & Bear

Where? 2 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee

Hand painted by artist and illustrator Suzanne Scott from Whimsical Lush, Bird & Bear is a feast for the eyes with every carefully thought out detail painting the story behind the bar’s two main characters – Harold & Pip. Patterned Victorian wallpaper is complemented by steampunk copper light fittings, a rich colour palette, greenery and endless lush textures for seating and décor.

(facebook.com/Bird-Bear-125624684695357)

Swing

Where? 183 Hope Street, Glasgow

The unique underground live music bar and club Swing will transport you to the jazz era of the Roaring Twenties. The bar has live entertainment every Thursday to Saturday night, including cabaret, live bands and aerial acrobatic displays. Experience the extravaganza of jazz, blues, soul and funk while sipping cocktails surrounded by Art Deco details authentic enough to make every vintage lover swoon.

(swingltd.co.uk)

Lioness of Leith

Where? 21 – 25 Duke Street, Edinburgh

In the shell of a derelict pub with a dark history in the heart of Leith, Edinburgh, The Lioness of Leith opened as a bar and bistro in December 2013. Vibrant art and stylish contemporary decor bring the Victorian-style pub to life with new gourmet burger menu launched February 2018 featuring locally produced options for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans.

(thelionessofleith.co.uk)

Fylkir of Copenhagen

Where? 134 Newlands Street, Glasgow

Fylkir of Copenhagen is a Scandinavian cafe known for beautifully presented open faced sandwiches. The Nordic chic décor, freshly baked Danish bread, smorgasbords, cheese platters and other Scandi delicacies bring a "hyggeligt" (cosy) and friendly vibe to Glasgow’s city centre.

(facebook.com/Fylkirofcopenhagen)

Porteous’ Studio

Where? 2 Porteous' Pend, 25 Grassmarket, Edinburgh

Converted from an old garage, Porteous’ Studio is a minimalistic holiday home hidden in the bustling Grassmarket where you can rest after a busy day exploring the city. Constructed from natural products, the furniture has been crafted from a single oak tree from East Lothian. Available to book from £120 per night, the space also hosts a monthly supper club for just six guests.

(porteous.studio)

Grape & Grain

Where? 31 Thistle Street, Aberdeen

Thistle Street in Aberdeen is lined with unique and independent establishments, with Grape & Grain being the newest welcomed addition. The wine bar oozes elegance with the luxury design of copper, mirrored ceilings, herringbone bathroom tiles and baby grand piano infused with local themes.

(grapeandgrain.wine)

Market Coffee

Where? 1071 Cathcart Road, Glasgow

Recently opened Market Coffee shop is owned by Glaswegian blogger and influencer, Kate La Vie, and husband. It is perhaps the only place in Glasgow where you are guaranteed the perfect Instagram photo from every angle, thanks to each corner being decorated with lush marble, rose gold and blush pinks.

(facebook.com/marketgla)

Panda & Son’s

Where? 79 Queen St, Edinburgh

A prohibition speakeasy style bar featuring an entrance so cleverly disguised you may walk straight past the barbershop window display more than once. If you do solve this puzzle, you are then met with a secret bookshelf leading to the main bar. But after this door, you’re in. Well done, now you can enjoy the theatre of the incredibly creative cocktails, free popcorn, craft beers and walls and alcoves overflowing with artwork and vintage collectables.

(pandaandsons.com)

The Ivy on the Square

Where? 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh

Originating from London, The Ivy on the Square’s opening in Edinburgh in 2017 was highly anticipated by foodies looking forward to the brasserie’s classic dishes, Parisian-style outdoor terrace and bar and bright interior of 1920s glamour. St Andrew Square is quickly becoming the best known place in Edinburgh for fine dining and the addition of acclaimed restaurant The Ivy is a welcome one.

(theivyedinburgh.com)

The Shed

Where? Tokavaig, Skye

Designed by the Dualchas team who say they are on a mission to regenerate the Highlands, The Shed embodies the ideals of sustainability but without sacrificing on its contemporary style. With incomparable views of the Cuillin mountains and across to the islands of Rum and Canna, The Shed is available as a holiday home to rent.

(skyeshed.com)

Barras Art and Design

Where? 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow

In the East End of Glasgow, creative venue space BAaD is encouraging people to spend more time in the historical Barras area under a beautiful atrium structure. Featuring the award winning A’Challtainn fish restaurant and bar, a number of shops and studios, as well as Glasgow’s first shipping container street food yard. Events include markets, live music gigs, art exhibitions, dog shows, family days and cinema events.

(baadglasgow.com)

West House

Where? South Street, Elie

The 17th century art-filled beach house looks out upon the golden shore of Elie and Earlsferry Beach in Fife and has an eclectic style with quirky details to admire in every room. Aspects such as ditsy print wallpapers, private garden, invigorating pink living room and faux zebra head in the kitchen. As seen recently in one of Eva Arrighi's fashion shoots in this very magazine.

(elieselect.com/houses/west-house)

DCA – Dundee Contemporary Arts

Where? 152 Nethergate, Dundee

Dundee Contemporary Arts is a creative hub hosting art exhibitions, cinema, print studio, Jute Café Bar and entertains group visits for creative workshops, classes and tours. Committed to promoting rich cultural experiences in Scotland, DCA is a key figure in contemporary art, enabling audiences, artists and participants to see, experience and create.

(dca.org.uk)

Loudons Café & Bakery

Where? 94B Fountainbridge, Edinburgh

The popular brunch spot specialises in in-house baked goods, Scottish haggis and black pudding, artisan roast coffee and a whole page of the menu dedicated to variations of the classic eggs benedict. Relax in the Scandi-inspired bright open-plan white space, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, solid oak counters, comfy sofas and furniture provided by Scottish designers and companies. Perfectly casual for a chilled catch-up with a friend, but stylish enough for a chic business meeting.

(loudons.co.uk)

Kelvingrove Café

Where? 1161 Argyle Street, Glasgow

With wooden wall panelling, leather booths, trendy herringbone floors and a huge brass bar, the Kelvingrove Café is the perfect Parisian hangout. Once a Victorian ice-cream parlour, the restaurant and bar is now one of the most sought-out European Grand Café establishments for seasonal dishes, a wide selection of spirits and creative cocktails.

(kelvingrovecafe.com)

The Hidden Lane

Where? 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow

Concealed behind Greggs and GG Brother Liquor you may be surprised to find a bustling creative community of over 100 artists, designers, independent business owners and more. Down the Hidden Lane in Glasgow’s Finnieston you will find a tearoom, art gallery, record shop, yoga studio, guitar shop and much more, with brightly coloured exteriors adding even more character to the area.

(thehiddenlaneglasgow.com)

The Perfume Studio

Where? Mellon Charles, Wester Ross

Seated on the edge of Loch Ewe surrounded by stunning Scottish Highland scenery, The Perfume Studio is “potentially the most remote perfume studio in the world” as noted by Countryfile’s John Craven. With views towards the Torridon mountains, the enchanting studio sells handmade fragrances in addition to hosting a café, landscape photography studio and workshops for the public.

(perfume-studio.com)

Badger & Co

Where? 32 Castle Street, Edinburgh

Located in the former home of Scottish writer Kenneth Grahame, Badger & Co is inspired by the author’s most famous work, The Wind in the Willows, a classic of children’s literature. Period features of the building are complemented with contemporary details and rich colours. Local artist Chris Rutterford created a beautiful Wind in the Willows inspired mural outside in homage to Kenneth Grahame, Mr Toad, Badger, Mole and Ratty.

(badgerandco.com)

Manderston House

Where? Manderston House, Duns, Berwickshire

Manderston in Duns is a magnificent country house of Edwardian Scotland. Built for aristocrat Sir James Miller, Scottish architect John Kinross was tasked with designing a sumptuous home of wealth with a limitless budget. This resulted in an architectural masterpiece abundant in history, heritage and grandeur including the world’s only silver-plated staircase.

(manderston.co.uk)