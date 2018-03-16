A SHERIFF has branded a case against a prisoner caught with a weapon "a total waste of time" after it emerged he would serve out his sentence while behind bars for another offence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said it was Aaran Donald's "lucky day" when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court when it emerged the Crown had bungled the case.
Donald, 27, from Tullibody, admitted having a makeshift knife - made from a razor blade moulded into plastic - inside Perth Prison on 25 August last year.
The court was told that Donald is currently serving a sentence and would not be released before 4 April in relation to that.
But he was prosecuted under legislation which meant the maximum sentence he could impose would be 30 days, reduced to 20 days because of his early plea.
Sheriff Shead told fiscal depute David Barclay "It is a total waste of time. He has been prosecuted under the wrong legislation. That shouldn’t have happened, Mr Fiscal. "
Mr Barclay said he would pass the sheriff’s comments on to his office.
