GLASGOW'S health board is investigating the presence of bacteria in the water supply to wards in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Three children are currently being treated for infections believed to be caused by the bacteria.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) bosses said it poses very low risk to anyone with a healthy immune system but can pose harm to patients whose immunity is compromised.

Patients are currently receiving treatment for infections that may be linked to these bacteria found in the water supply.

Tests are ongoing to confirm if they are indeed linked.

Dr Teresa Inkster, infection control doctor, said: “It’s not unusual for children in this type of ward to suffer infections but we are carrying out tests to determine whether these bacteria are linked to any of the three patients.

“However, we can confirm none of the three patients are giving any cause for concern as a consequence of their infection.”

The source of the bacteria is as yet unknown but advice is being taken from Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

In the meantime alternatives to tap-water supplies to paediatric patients in wards 2A, 2B, 3C and the hospital’s intensive care unit have put in place.

Given the low immune system of patients in these wards they have been given oral antibiotics.

Sterilised water is being supplied for drinking and bottled water for brushing teeth.

In addition, portable sinks stocked with bottled water have been supplied to all patient rooms in the affected wards.

Staff and others in these wards are able to use the tap water safely although the extra precaution has been taken of fitting taps and showers with filters to ensure no cross transmission from staff and visitors to patients.