THE UNIVERSITY of Aberdeen are to investigate the actions of a senior manager at the centre of a student 'manhandling' row while reviewing ugly scenes at a protest in support of academics.

The actions of security staff, students and Angus Donaldson, the university's director of estates and facilities, who has faced calls to be fired over his actions, will all be reviewed by the university.

The Aberdeen Students Support The Strike group produced video of the melee and say Mr Donaldson was seen 'rugby tackling' some of the group and "manhandling" a female student during their 'occupation protest' in support of lecturers in their pensions dispute.

Police intervened, while there were also claims from a staff member that he had had been trodden on, but said no arrests were made.

Maggie Chapman, the recently re-elected Rector of the University of Aberdeen, on viewing the footage, said she was "very concerned" about the behaviour of the manager saying: "He appears to think he is on the rugby pitch, and is trying to clear students off an imaginary ball.

She said the university needed to "take responsibility for this incident".

University sources were keen to stress that the actions of "everyone" would be looked at, including Mr Donaldson.

The uncut version of the Aberdeen Students Support the Strike video.

Past university statements have concentrated on the actions of the students accusing them of using force, and last night sources could not confirm whether Mr Donaldson would be spoken to in connection with the incident.

A university spokesman continued to concentrate on the role of the students in the melee saying: "On Tuesday a group of students entered the university office as part of an intended sit-in and they continue to occupy a part of the building. Security Staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the occupiers and the staff at work in the building. Relations between our security staff and the occupiers have been positive.

“However, on Wednesday our security staff were subjected to a premeditated, sustained attempt by additional demonstrators to forcibly gain entry to the building. This was supported by the occupiers.

“During this incident staff were overpowered and a member of security staff was injured when he was knocked to the ground and trampled on.

“The incident is of serious concern to us and we have launched a full investigation into the behaviours of everyone who was involved.”

READ MORE: "That's assault, sir" - Rector alarmed over Aberdeen University protest clash

Footage produced by the students, in an attempt to refute claims by the university that they had used force, shows Mr Donaldson "manhandle" one female student who repeatedly shouted: "Do not touch me."

The footage also shows a student bending over a staff member who had fallen to the ground in the melee and is heard to say: "Nobody is standing on you."

The staff member is then heard to say that someone "f***ing stood on me", adding: "I want the police, that's assault. I want the police."

After what appears to be an airbed is pushed into a female student, she says: "That's assault, sir."

The occupation group said: "As director of estates and facilities, we believe that Angus Donaldson is ultimately responsible for any inappropriate conduct by members of the University security team.

"We repeat and reaffirm our previously stated belief that Angus Donaldson has egregiously failed to hold his security team to any standard of proper health and safety practice and has repeatedly put Aberdeen University students in potential harm.

"Rather than acting to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and students, Donaldson has behaved in a physically aggressive and escalatory manner. “We again repeat that this violent behaviour displayed by a member of senior management has been in stark contrast to day-to-day engagements with ordinary security staff members, who have broadly been amicable and professional in their dealings with us.

I recently acted as external examiner for @aberdeenuni. If I had seen this video beforehand I would have resigned. There is no place for this behaviour anywhere - let alone in HE. #Solidarity https://t.co/ozdB5QSq6c — Sue Page - still on strike #NoCapitulation (@SueSep5) March 16, 2018

I have still yet to see any apology to these students for such a horrific assault on peacefully protesting students by a male, adult member of staff @aberdeenuni Shameful @aberdeen_ucu @aberdee https://t.co/BU4Q4Ca7JE — Kate Hardy (@katerhardy) March 16, 2018

"In reference to the specific incident in which a security staff member fell to the ground, this occurred in the midst of the jostling and competition for space by security staff and demonstrators, as can be seen in video footage.

"No student pushed anyone to the ground. As soon as students realised someone had fallen, they stepped away, and protesters can be seen trying to help the individual. The footage clearly shows that everyone made sure to step away from the individual on the floor, and that that individual was helped to stand up."

The row began after university secretary, Caroline Inglis, signed a note apparently allowing open access to the occupation only for the students to find there was no free movement and security staff were escorting protesters to the toilet.

Caroline Inglis earlier saying "You can have full access. Nobody is denying you access to the building!" and writing the note we posted. Security is now claiming Mike and Caroline didn't know what they were signing. pic.twitter.com/9i8mRATabi — Aberdeen Students Support The Strike (@ABDNSupportsUCU) March 13, 2018

Some students, academics and other observers went online to say they felt Mr Donaldson should be sacked over his actions. Michael Walters, the father of one of the occupying group said: "Extraordinary. Speaking as an HR professional I’d only add that physical violence in the workplace, unless in self-defence or similar, would normally be construed as gross misconduct."

But Nikesh Patel said: "Why the immediate witch hunt against a member of staff who conceivably did something wrong? Where is the right to reply by Mr. Donaldson?"

Mr Donaldson was approached for comment but did not respond.

This is extremely disturbing to see @aberdeenuni. Please assure us that action has been taken. I have previously undertaken work for you as an external reviewer and am shocked. https://t.co/cGvwtKljjl — Diane Watt (@Diane_Watt) March 16, 2018

The University and College Union (UCU) has been locked in a battle with Universities UK (UUK) over proposed pension reforms to address a reported deficit and rising benefit costs.

READ MORE: New power abuse row as Scots student protesters 'get security escort' to the toilet

The latest dispute is seen by some as the latest chapter in the friction between students and management which came to the surface in the row over the scrapping of the Rector's election in November.

In December the university was at the centre of an "abuse of power" row as it ratified a decision to scrap the Rector election over allegations of "dirty tricks" by the campaign for Ms Chapman, the co-convenor of the Scottish Greens.

Ms Chapman convincingly won the re-vote at the end of last month.

Meanwhile the students' occupation was continuing last night.