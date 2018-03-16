More than 70 flights to or from Heathrow Airport on Saturday have been cancelled ahead of the expected blast of snow and ice hitting the UK.

Most of the cancellations were on short-haul routes, although British Airways services to New York and Chicago were among those affected.

A spokesman for the carrier said: "Poor weather conditions are forecast across parts of the UK across the weekend, so we have merged a small number of flights travelling to or from Heathrow Airport.

Loading article content