A SCOTTISH artist who creates works of art with gunpowder and copper has been invited to show work at a prestigious show in London.

Frank To will art is to be shown at the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition in London, which runs from March 21 to 31.

His work will appear with a host of other artists, including the Scottish painter and printmaker Joyce Cairns.

He said: “It is very important for me as an artist to challenge myself mentally and physically with my art.

"When I began developing this new technique of firing and infusing gunpowder onto metallic plates as the basis to my drawings last year, it was simply out of curiosity.

"Now I’m using it to challenge and contribute the actual craft of contemporary drawing.

"As I am trained traditionally, I am showing innovation in art drawing process that is rarely sought by many artists today which is unfortunate."

To added: "In this exhibition, I will be showing next to contemporaries who I strongly admire.

"Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to show in another established royal institute after exhibiting at the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal West of England Academy in a short period of time."

The Royal Society of British Artists holds an open submission exhibition in central London each year.

Founded in 1823, the Royal Society of British Artists was originally set up to rival the Royal Academy.

Mr To was born in Falkirk in 1982, To graduated from the University of Huddersfield with a BA (Hons) Fine Art before going on to gain a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College where his tutor was Calum Colvin.

His work in the collection of the University of Dundee, University of Huddersfield, STV, Walter Scott & Partners Investments, Deloitte and South West Institute of Texas.

Amongst To’s most famous collectors is Sir Patrick Stewart, who is currently receiving art lessons from Frank To as a personal tutor.