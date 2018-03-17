FOR years it thrummed to the rhythm of Glasgow’s rave scene with live music and threatre too.

But now that nightclubbing mecca of the Arches is being reinvented as a foodie haven – with the opening of a new weekend market.

Some of Scotland’s best food traders have been invited to Platform which will house ten food sellers.

Hilary Goodfellow, who is responsible for booking the food traders for Platform, said: “Set within the iconic setting of Argyle Street Arches, slap bang in the middle of the city centre, we are providing an opportunity for the real independents who share very high food values to shake up the city centre food offering.

“We’ve been frustrated for some time at the lack of food options available later, which is why we’re serving food from noon till 10pm every Friday and Saturday and till 6pm every Sunday.

“We have a genuinely authentic selection of traders; many of whom have been recognised by the British and Scottish Street Food Awards.

“Each one brings their passion and creativity to the table with the same objective: to provide great, seasonal food that is sourced sustainably at an affordable price, and we feel this provides a welcome independent alternative to the established chains which have long monopolised the city centre.”

Rachna Dheer of Babu Bombay Street Kitchen said: “It’s great that Glasgow has finally caught up with other cities in Europe, and has finally put street food firmly on the map in the heart of the city centre.

The food on sale is sold as “sustainably sourced, seasonal, free range and fair-trade produce ensures and all traders adhere Scotland’s Food Charter for Events, which aims to raise the standard and provenance of food and drink at events to ensure a better visitor experience.”

The Arches used to be both a cutting-edge cultural centre as well as a club, with the latter’s activities helping fund its arts activities.

However it was forced to close its nightclub operations following a series of police complaints about the operation, and the centre went into administration. Regan McColl, 17, had died after attending the club and taking drugs in 2014.