ALEX Salmond’s tribulations over his Moscow-funded TV show reminded Unspun of the fallen FM’s book The Dream Shall Never Die (nerve agent permitting). Perhaps prophetically, the entry for 17 June 2014 begins: “Worried that Vladimir Putin might cause me problems...” The issue back then was Eck saying he admired some of the President’s qualities. “In the end I needn’t have worried,” he concluded jauntily. Too soon, Alexei, too soon...

MR Salmond may not be the only Alex on his show soon. We hear former health secretary Alex Neil has recorded a clip for the programme and expects it to air next week. The Airdrie MSP won plaudits last year for grilling the secretive bosses of the Scottish Police Authority. “It's not the Kremlin you're running!" he snapped. Definitely not a safe line to use on RT.

HOLYROOD'S constitution committee attracted awe and pity in equal measure this week, as it held three epic sessions to nitpick at 231 amendments to the SNP’s alt-Brexit Bill. Convener Bruce Crawford emerged with a new catchphrase. Each time MSPs disagreed and had to vote, he would declare: “There will be a division.” It was amazing how much weariness he squeezed into just five words. Well, he did say them 153 times.

