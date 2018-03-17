A CRIMINAL jailed last year for stealing a family’s Christmas presents has been handed a new prison term – after sneaking into a property to steal another family’s Easter eggs.

Alexander Westwater was caught trying to make off with two Easter eggs and two chocolate bunnies from a home in Dundee’s East Haddon Road on Thursday.

He appeared in the dock from custody on Friday bruised and battered – with his lawyer claiming his victims had “meted out summary justice” and battered him with a hammer when he was caught.

And his misery was completed when a sheriff sentenced him to six months in jail over the crime.

A court source said: “He did a sentence last year for stealing Christmas presents - now he’s got six months for stealing Easter eggs.

“He’ll be out in time for Halloween.”

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The householder had been working in her summerhouse, which she uses as a hair salon.

“She left it unlocked while she went back into the house as she intended to return to clean the floor.

“Half an hour later she noticed a figure in the summerhouse with a torch.

“Her partner returned and found the accused within it and restrained him.

“A check revealed he had placed two Easter eggs, two chocolate bunnies and a framed box containing cash tips in a bag ready to go.”

Westwater, 37, of Thurso Crescent, Dundee, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and being found at a property in circumstances where it could be inferred he was there to commit theft.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He has clearly been punished by the householder when he was caught - he’s suffered a fractured cheekbone.

“The Crown narrative says he tripped when he was apprehended but his position - and he’s not making a song and dance about it - is that summary justice was meted out and a hammer was used.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Westwater for six months and said: “Because of your record a custodial sentence is inevitable today.”