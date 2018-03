A CRIMINAL jailed last year for stealing a family’s Christmas presents has been handed a new prison term – after sneaking into a property to steal another family’s Easter eggs.

Alexander Westwater was caught trying to make off with two Easter eggs and two chocolate bunnies from a home in Dundee’s East Haddon Road on Thursday.

He appeared in the dock from custody on Friday bruised and battered – with his lawyer claiming his victims had “meted out summary justice” and battered him with a hammer when he was caught.

