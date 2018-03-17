BONES of 17th-century plague victims discovered underneath a school playground have been laid to rest in Edinburgh.
Pupils from St Mary’s Primary School in Leith helped the City of Edinburgh Council hold a memorial service today as the remains of 80 individuals were reburied.
The almost 400-year-old skeletons were discovered during an excavation of the school’s playground by Morrison Construction in April 2016, and identified by archaeologists.
They were victims of a devastating outbreak of the bubonic plague in the area in 1645, which killed more than 2,000 people – half Leith’s population.
Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “An ancient city like Edinburgh never fails to amaze and bring new discoveries. Indeed, there is almost as much history to be found under the city as above ground!
“When these remains were unearthed in 2016, the discovery provided a fascinating insight into our archaeological understanding of Leith. The plague of 1645 devastated the local area.
“It is a lasting memorial to everyone who perished in the plague of Leith in 1645. The stone which will mark the burial site will be a lasting and symbolic statement of the history of Leith and ensure that the impact of the plague is not forgotten.”
