Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has discussed equality and LGBT rights issues with US vice president Mike Pence during his St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC.

Mr Varadkar said he raised rights issues with Mr Pence, who has been criticised for his stance on the matter, when he met the Pence family at the vice president’s residence on Friday morning.

“I did privately manage to speak to them about equality and my support for equal rights for women and the LGBT community here in America and also in Ireland,” the Taoiseach said.

