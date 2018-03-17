Radio 1 DJ Greg James has completed his bike and mountain Sport Relief challenge – two weeks after he had to abandon it due to dangerous weather.

The broadcaster had to postpone the final leg of his pedal to the peaks fundraiser – climbing Ben Nevis – because of atrocious conditions earlier this month.

He completed the challenge on Friday afternoon and passed his £1m target after restarting this week from Moffat, in Dumfries and Galloway, where he had to call a halt to the journey.

