The German and French leaders started work on Friday towards what French President Emmanuel Macron said would be an “ambitious, clear road map” for Europe’s future, months after he first laid out his proposals for reforming the EU.

Macron hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her first trip abroad after she was sworn in for a fourth term this week, ending months of post-election political drift in Germany.

The leaders showed solidarity with Britain after the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

