A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on a country road.

The collision involving a black Subaru Forester and a gold coloured Volkswagen Golf happened on the B9015 Rothes to Mosstodloch road in Moray at around 4.45pm on Friday.

Police said that the 24-year-old man who was driving the Subaru died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the same vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is in critical condition.

A 45-year-old man who was a passenger in the Golf suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Dr Gray's Hospital, Elgin, while the 36-year-old man driving the Golf was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One of the cars hit an electricity pole, leading to power cables falling onto the nearby railway.

The track was closed for around two hours while the area was made safe.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near Station Cottage, Orton.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

"We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle, or a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf around that time.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a black Subaru Forester or a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf being driven on the A95 or the B9103 between Keith and Orton about 4.30 pm that day.

"Anyone with any information should contact us by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."