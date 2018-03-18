SCOTLAND’S last Cardinal received the last rites yesterday in Newcastle on his 80th birthday.

Keith O’Brien, who resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh five years ago following revelations about his private life, has deteriorated since suffering a fall last month in which he broke his collar-bone and suffered a head injury.

The Archbishop Leo Cushley, of St Andrews and Edinburgh, visited him at hospital in Newcastle on Friday to administer the sacrament and sent a message to more than 200 "brother priests and deacons" to tell them of his deterioration.

