THREE children are being treated for infections that may be linked to bacteria in the water supply at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is investigating after the micro-organisms were discovered.
Health officials said the bacteria could pose harm to patients with "compromised" immunity. The source of the bacteria is not yet known.
Loading article content
The health board said the bacteria posed "very low risk" to anyone with a healthy immune system.
It said tests were ongoing to confirm if the infections the three children have are linked to the water contamination issue.
Dr Teresa Inkster, infection control doctor, said: "It's not unusual for children in this type of ward to suffer infections but we are carrying out tests to determine whether these bacteria are linked to any of the three patients.
"However, we can confirm none of the three patients are giving any cause for concern as a consequence of their infection."
Alternatives to tap water supplies have been brought in for paediatric patients in wards 2A, 2B, 3C and the hospital's intensive care unit.
The health board has also given out oral antibiotics due to the low immune system of patients on these wards.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.