HEAVY snow showers and sub-zero temperatures are predicted today in parts of Scotland, with the east of the country taking the brunt of the 'Mini Beast from the East'.
Heavy snow showers and gusty winds were expected to hit Edinburgh overnight and throughout this morning.
According to the Met Office, the latest cold snap is due an area of high pressure from Scandinavia, which is starting to control conditions over the UK.
Heavy winds are also starting to make their way over from Siberia again.
A yellow warning for snow and ice came into force last night but was expected to expire this morning.
More than 100 flights to and from Heathrow Airport yesterday as snow covered much of the south of England, with the heaviest snow showers affecting north-east England and into the Midlands. Winds of up to 70 mph hit parts of England and Wales.
The low temperatures are expected to continue into the start of the week but are expected to be back around average from Tuesday.
