TWO men have died after a car came off the M9 motorway and ended up in a field.
The incident happened near Plean around one mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange at around 6.50am yesterday.
Police said that a grey Toyota Hilux-type vehicle travelling eastbound left the road, coming to a stop in a field.
Loading article content
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene while a third man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed between junctions eight and nine for around 10 hours while police carried out investigations at the scene.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and asked anyone with information to contact them.
Sergeant David Marr, of Police Scotland's road policing unit based at Stirling, said:
"I would ask anyone who was on the M9 immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch as soon as possible.
"I also would appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to assist with our investigations.
"Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact us as soon as possible."
Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 902 of 17 March, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.