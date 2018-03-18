COMEDY legend John Cleese has laid into Scotland again - this time about the weather.

The Monty Python star came under fire in 2016 for "casual racism" after ranting on Twitter about "half-educated Scots".

Now in an interview the Fawlty Towers star has taken a pop at the Scottish weather while explaining how filming Monty Python and the Holy Grail in Scotland was far from a joy to make.

Doune Castle in Perthshire was the only fortification allowed to be used in the movie and it became Castle Anthrax for the 1975 Python movies, routinely voted as one of the funniest of all time.

"It was miserable," said Cleese when asked about how he enjoyed the filming of the movie.

A Stateside audience of millions watching NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers heard Cleese advise: "It was Scotland in April, and the weather in Scotland is really bad except for two weeks in September.

"We were just miserable. We were wet. We got on the mountainside with strange chain mail from knitted string and after about ten minutes it would start to rain and we could afford about three umbrellas.

"We were only allowed to film in this one castle, Doune Castle."

Cleese used a Scottish accent as he explained: "We tried to film everywhere else but they said, 'no you can't have come comedy here, there's real history here'. It's now a tourist spot. Monty Python attracts tourists from all over the world."

Doune Castle, which also stars as Castle Leoch, the fictional seat of Clan MacKenzie in Outlander, experienced a 50 per cent increase in visitors between April 1 and June 25 last year.

In 2016, the Python star was at the centre of a Twitter spat over alleged racism against Scots.

"'Why do we let half-educated tenement Scots run our English press?" Cleese tweeted in response to an article in The Telegraph that argued the work by reporters that led to the sacking of England football manager Sam Allardyce showed the value of "our threatened free press".

"Because their craving for social status makes them obedient retainers?"

The article was written by Fraser Nelson, the Scottish political journalist who is the editor of weekly magazine The Spectator.

Challenged by a Twitter user that his comments were "a bit upper class and classless", Cleese responded: "Both? That's a remarkable achievement Seriously, I'd rather have educated, cultured and intelligent people in charge. Sorry for the elitism."

When another tweeter indicated concern at the "casual racism", Cleese pushed back with: "It's not casual racism, it's considered culturalism."

Cleese followed up with the question: "Another good question is: why are there no English journalists running Scottish newspapers. Xenophobia?"

Cleese was taken to task on that last comment by Herald journalist David Leask who said the Monty Python star had "insinuated xenophobia on basis of a falsehood".