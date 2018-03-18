Ruth Davidson has called for the Russian channel broadcasting the Alex Salmond show to be to be banned.

The Scottish Tory leader said RT  "existed for the sol purpose of promoting the agenda of Putin's regime".

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the former BBC journalist added: "Objectivity is poisoned when state agents pump propaganda in to the households of this country."

Some experts have cautioned against a ban, which would likely spark tit-for tat reprisals on British media in Russia.