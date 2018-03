IT is the first day of spring tomorrow, but Scotland shivered through a bitterly cold weekend, with snow showers and easterly winds making it feel even chillier as the mercury struggled to stay above zero degrees.

Heavy snow in England saw some flights to and from Scotland cancelled. Edinburgh Airport said flights to and from Heathrow and Bristol, where the runway was closed yesterday morning, were affected.

In Scotland, a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force until 10am today, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and western isles, southern Scotland and Strathclyde.

