IT is the first day of spring tomorrow, but Scotland shivered through a bitterly cold weekend, with snow showers and easterly winds making it feel even chillier as the mercury struggled to stay above zero degrees.

Heavy snow in England saw some flights to and from Scotland cancelled. Edinburgh Airport said flights to and from Heathrow and Bristol, where the runway was closed yesterday morning, were affected.

In Scotland, a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force until 10am today, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and western isles, southern Scotland and Strathclyde.

But forecasters said more “spring-like” conditions are ahead. In advance of the clocks going forward this weekend, Aberdeen could see 13°C (55°F) on Wednesday as the winds swing round to the south west. Nicky Maxey, of the Met Office, said: “Hopefully, this is the last time we experience these easterly winds for a while. This coming week temperatures will rise and we will be back to spring-like conditions.

“It will be a mix of rain and sunshine but temperatures will be back to where they should be mid-March.”

“Over recent days, there has been concern for people forced to sleep rough and those who are struggling to heat their homes. It is hoped we have now seen the end of such bitterly-cold temperatures.”

The Forth and Tay Road Bridges were closed to double decker buses due to high winds and drivers were urged to exercise caution crossing the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge.

There were delays on the M80 due to an accident between Jct 3 Hornshill and Jct 4 Mollinsburn.

The rescue service Green Flag received so many calls from stranded motorists yesterday, they had to turn to Twitter to plead for patience. A message said: “Due to the return of the freezing conditions, we are receiving a large volume of calls. If your call is urgent, stay in a safe location and we will be with you as soon as possible.”