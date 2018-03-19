A COUPLE this week begin their new post looking after 200,000 birds on an isolated island after nearly 100 people applied for the role.

Interest came from around the world after the Scottish Wildlife Trust advertised the job on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve, off the Sutherland coast.

It is an internationally important area for seabirds, including guillemots, and now, Craig Nisbet and Francesca Clair have been taken on as the isle’s two new seasonal rangers.

The couple, who are partners, will live and work on the island from March to September. They will be joined by up to six long-term and 50 weekly volunteers over the season.

Mr Nisbet, 38, said: “Francesca and I are passionate about conservation. We’re both looking forward to working and living with volunteers, meeting the visitors and making a connection with the land, the sea and the local community.”

Sven Rasmussen, reserves manager with the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “Handa is an extraordinarily beautiful place and is one of Europe’s most important seabird colonies. However, it is rather remote, which means our rangers have to be resourceful and resilient. Craig and Francesca are both experienced conservationists and I’m sure they have the skills needed to make 2018 a successful season for our volunteers, visitors and wildlife.”

Mr Nisbet has spent the last 10 years with Scottish Natural Heritage, including four continuous seasons as reserve manager of Noss National Nature Reserve in Shetland.

He has also been involved in a number of expeditions, most recently in Arctic Norway identifying and filming orcas and humpback whales.

Miss Clair, 35, has worked for several environmental organisations, including the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, focusing on education, community development and practical conservation, both in the UK and abroad.

The couple will help to manage coordinated counts of breeding seabirds and chicks, oversee repair work taking place on Handa’s path network, and ensure that thousands of people are able to enjoy a safe visit to the island.

Handa Island is owned by Scourie Estate and managed in partnership with the Scottish Wildlife Trust. During the summer, the island attracts tens of thousands of birds, including kittiwakes and fulmars. Dolphins, whales and basking sharks are often seen from the coast.

More than 7000-plus visitors head to the isle every summer and in growing numbers because it is on the booming North Coast 500 road route.

Even job seekers in Australia and New Zealand applied for the seasonal rangers’ post.