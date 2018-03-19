A PADDLE steamer which made its first voyage in the 1950s has been awarded nearly £1million by the Scottish Government to pay for a full restoration.

The Maid of the Loch, which currently resides in Balloch, was built by Glasgow shipbuilders A&J Inglis of Pointhouse, and is the only known example left in Britain of an ‘Up and Doon’ ship.

This means she was built and bolted together and launched right away in the shipyard before being disassembled and transported to her final destination of Loch Lomond.

