NHS whistleblowers will be protected from discrimination when applying for another job in the health service under draft regulations introduced by the Government on Monday.

Part of efforts to make the NHS “the safest healthcare system in the world”, the proposed powers mean NHS employers will not lawfully be able to discriminate against job applicants who have previously blown the whistle on potential risks to patient safety.

Any applicants who face discrimination will get legal protection and NHS employers will face tough penalties if applicants’ complaints are upheld.

