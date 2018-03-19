A campaigner who successfully battled for a better access to pubs and clubs for disabled drinkers is finally celebrating after an eight year wait for his new law to be introduced.

Wheelchair user Mark Cooper launched a high-profile campaign in 2009 after a night out with friends at an Edinburgh pub was disrupted when he discovered the only toilets available were down a flight of stairs.

Angry at having to leave his companions to search for the nearest disabled toilet, he began campaigning for a change in law which would force publicans to declare how accessible their premises are for disabled users in their application for a drinks license.

The move was intended to help visitors with disabilities easily find accessible venues, and to focus licensees’ minds on providing improved access.

His Barred! campaign was a success and in June 2010 he succeeded in an amendment being passed by parliament and added to the Criminal Justice and Licensing Act.

But despite all party support, other licensing legislation surrounding air weapons and scrap metal took precedence. And it is only now – eight years later – that it is about to become law.

Mr Cooper, from Edinburgh, said: “There were other pieces of legislation that they deemed more of a priority than this.

“When I started campaigning, I had no idea it would take so long. The amendment is just asking pubs for their access information so disabled people and even people who are visiting with prams, have a choice.

“It should be a matter of course. Unfortunately as much as we try to be part of mainstream society, disabled people still have to fight for things that non-disabled people take for granted.”

Mr Cooper’s Barred! campaign, which he ran with support from Capability Scotland, received help to get it through the parliamentary process from Lothian MSP at the time, Labour’s George Foulkes and his then researcher, Kezia Dugdale.

It was regarded as a major breakthrough, and was recognised with a UK ‘Campaign of the Year’ award.

However, the amendment was then stuck in a slow-moving committee system waiting to be finally given the go-ahead to become law.

During that time the Scottish Government launched its five -year disability rights plan, A Fairer Scotland for Disabled People, which includes a key ambition to “Make places that are accessible to everyone… to enable disabled people to participate as full and equal citizens.”

Mr Foulkes, who now sits in the House of Lords as Baron Foulkes of Cumnock, said: “This seems to be a combination of bureaucracy and indolence.

“People like Mr Cooper have to endure discrimination and difficulty. It says something negative about the rest of us in that we often pay lip service to providing equal opportunities and equal facilities for disabled people, particularly those who are severely disabled, but don’t necessarily come up with action to match because of cost, sometimes bureaucracy or indifference.

“He’s waited a long time for this – I think I should buy him a pint.”

Lothian Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale said: “It was a major milestone when this amendment was passed by Parliament, and a deserved victory for Mark's campaign.

“It's frankly unacceptable that eight years have passed and the requirement for the licensed trade to be more open about disabled access still isn't enforced.

“The Scottish Government has not given this the attention it deserves, and I hope that will change in the very near future - both to restore some trust in the parliamentary process, and more importantly to make a real difference for disabled people across Scotland.”

The amendment requires details of access and facilities for people with disabilities to be included in any application for a liquor licence.

The information can then be accessed by the public, helping to build up a picture of facilities for disabled people across the country.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Individuals applying for a liquor premises licence are required to provide a disability access and facilities statement along with their application. This provision will come into effect on 30th March 2018.

“This amendment to existing legislation could not be commenced in isolation, it was also necessary to update secondary legislation to provide the necessary statutory form, alongside developing appropriate guidance to applicants."