Ant McPartlin has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday.

The TV presenter, 42, was involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, West London and was arrested at around 4pm after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said that he was “taken to a south London police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.”

