Cardinal Keith O'Brien, formerly the Catholic Church's most senior cleric in Britain, has died at the age of 80.
He had recently been injured in a fall and died in a Newcastle hospital.
Cardinal O'Brien resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh in 2013 after admitting sexual misconduct.
Loading article content
Confirmation of his death was announced by his successor, Archbishop Leo Cushley.
He said: "At 1am on 19 March 2018, his eminence Keith Patrick Cardinal O'Brien, Archbishop Emeritus of St Andrews & Edinburgh, died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle-upon-Tyne surrounded by family and friends and fortified by the rites of Holy Church. RIP.
"In life, Cardinal O'Brien may have divided opinion - in death, however, I think all can be united in praying for the repose of his soul, for comfort for his grieving family and that support and solace be given to those whom he offended, hurt and let down. May he rest in peace."
His successor gave him the last rites on Friday.
The cardinal had resigned in February 2013 after three priests and a former priest alleged improper conduct during the 1980s.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?