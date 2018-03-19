A group representing European car makers is urging Brexit negotiators to urgently address issues affecting the industry and prevent “potentially disastrous implications” for its supply chain.
The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said it is concerned about whether cars approved by UK authorities can still be sold in the EU after Brexit, and vice versa. It called for both sides to recognise each other’s vehicle approvals.
It also said that any new customs checks “would add cost, cause delays and threaten productivity”.
Loading article content
With the UK due to leave the European Union at the end of March 2019, its post-Brexit relationship with the EU has yet to be worked out. EU leaders are set to approve an outline for future negotiations with Britain at a summit later this week.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.