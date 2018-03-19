Detectives investigating the murder of a Russian businessman have found no evidence of forced entry into his home.

Former Aeroflot deputy director Nikolai Glushkov was found apparently strangled at his terraced house in New Malden on March 12.

Initially his death was treated as unexplained but four days later, following a post-mortem examination, Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation.

Nikolai Glushkov (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Glushkov, who was close friends with Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky, was wanted over fraud allegations in his native Russia.

He was also outspoken after Mr Berezovsky died in 2013, refusing to accept that his friend had taken his own life.

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into Mr Glushkov’s death but have stressed that there is no evidence to link it with the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

On Monday officers were carrying out house-to-house inquiries near his Clarence Avenue home and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Met Counter Terrorism Command detectives investigating the murder of Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov in New Malden on Mon 12 Mar want to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area – call 0800 789 321. https://t.co/pRK1JhDaG7 pic.twitter.com/nyfPTfFMRK — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 19, 2018

Metropolitan Police Commander Clarke Jarrett said: “I would urge anybody who may have information to get in touch if they have not already done so. We will have officers in Mr Glushkov’s local neighbourhood today so please come and speak to us if you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious last Sunday or Monday.

“The investigation is progressing; we have taken a number of statements and have over 400 exhibits which are being processed. We have found no sign of forced entry thus far, but the forensic examination at Mr Glushkov’s home continues and we expect to be there for some time.

“I must stress that there is nothing we have found in our investigation so far to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury and I would like to reassure the public in New Malden that there are no wider public health concerns in relation to this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.