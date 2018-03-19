A golden eagle found dead in the Western Isles is likely to have been fatally injured by another eagle, according to police.

The bird’s remains were found by members of the public on Barra on Monday March 12.

A post-mortem examination has revealed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, Police Scotland said.

Officers said the findings are still “very useful” and they are encouraging people to continue to contact them if they discover the remains of a bird of prey.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said: “It has been established that this bird succumbed to injuries which are consistent with being inflicted by another eagle.

“I would like to thank members of the public who reported this incident for their vigilance and bringing this to our attention.

“Due to the death being reported promptly, the eagle was recovered for testing and it was quickly established how the bird had died.

“The importance, not only for the police, but for our veterinary colleagues in building up a picture of the natural causes of death of birds is very useful.

“I would encourage anyone who finds the remains of a bird of prey and has concerns about it to contact us so the circumstances can be assessed.”