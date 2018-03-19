POLICE have launched a hate crime probe after an angry diner left staff a racist note at a Chinese restaurant because they had to wait for a table.

Dumfries police has taken action after a customer scrawled the offensive rant on a napkin at the Hong Kong Star in Dumfries on Thursday afternoon.

The row came when the busy restaurant told one couple that they could have to wait half an hour for a table.s Constable Paul Murphy, based in Dumfries said, "We are investigating this as a hate crime and are keen to speak to a couple who had been in the restaurant for lunch shortly before the note was found."

The pair did not complain during their meal and left after the lunch, apparently leaving behind the note.

The restaurant has said the duo are now banned from the restaurant and said: "A racist remark in this day and age is just not acceptable."

A restaurant spokesman added: “Today during our busy lunch time service we had a young gentlemen and a young lady come in for lunch.

“Due to the amount of customers they were told it could be 30 mins on a table, however a table became available.

“They continued their lunch and left. However when one of our staff went to clear the table and found a very rude note, that was wrote on a napkin.

“We as a small family organisation do not tolerate any racial remark. Whoever you are, you are no longer welcome in the facility."

It is understood CCTV is being used to try and indentify those who may be responsible.

The restautrant has since received an alternative napkin note with a very different tone.

It said: "Lovely customer servies as always! Best Chinese in town. Good food. Smiley faces. Fantastic service. That's why we always come back.

"Thank you, your best customers. x"

The restaurant responded saying: "Thank you for your overwhelming support."

And with a message on Facebook with a winky face added: "Today we found another note, we could read this one (without squinting our eyes). It's good to see there are good people out there!"

Police say the male they are looking for is described as 20-25, short dark hair and was casually dressed. The female was described as 20-25, long shoulder length dark hair and again casually dressed.