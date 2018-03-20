MSPs are being urged to hold an emergency debate on Russia in the wake of the nerve agent attack in Russia.

The Scottish LibDems will today ask the weekly meeting of party business managers, the Scottish Parliamentary Bureau, to change the agenda on Thursday to discuss the issue.

They said Holyrood must have a chance to “debate and solidify its approach to Russia”.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said the Novichok attack that has left former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill in hospital was “horrifying and brazen" and could have endangered hundreds of civilian lives.

He said: “The poisoning has clear implications for resilience planning of emergency services in Scotland, as there’s nothing to stop the next assassination attempt taking place North of the border.

“The UK Government has sought the support of governments around the world, who are united in their condemnation of Putin’s actions.

"The Scottish Parliament must similarly be given the opportunity to debate and solidify its approach to Russia, its agents and the tools it is deploying to destabilise our democracy.

“This issue becomes ever more urgent by the day. As the Foreign Secretary reports Russia is stockpiling more nerve agent, this would allow Parliament to reassure the public their concerns are being taken seriously.”

The Scottish Greens said they would welcome a debate or ministerial statement in the coming weeks, and that the timing should be discussed at the bureau.

Labour, the Tories and SNP are expected to state their positions at this morning's meeting.

The Salisbury attack came up at last week's First Minister Questions, but the exchange between Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson focused on the Kremlin TV channel RT and Russian oligarchs in the UK donating to the Conservatives.