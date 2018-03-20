POLICE are urging people to remain vigilant after a pensioner in the Borders lost £40,000 to fraud.
The woman from Kelso, who is in her 70s, received a call from a man claiming to be from her bank who said there had been fraudulent activity on her account.
He told her to go to her local branch and transfer funds into other bank accounts, allegedly set up in her named.
The woman made five bank transfers to five different accounts totalling £40,000 on March 9 and 10.
She was called again by the same man on March 12 who said the fraud investigation had concluded and the money would be transferred back.
The cash was not returned and police launched an investigation after being contacted by the woman’s relative.
Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls of Galashiels CID said: “These criminals are highly manipulative and can be very convincing.”
