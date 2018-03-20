POLICE Scotland has lost track of 12 sex offenders who are among nearly 500 missing across the UK, according to a report.

The missing include rapists and paedophiles, with some having disappeared more than a decade ago, says a Sky News investigation.

Police Scotland said 12 registered sex offenders were wanted, all of whom are believed to be out of the UK.

Figures released by 41 police forces show the number of convicted sex offenders whose whereabouts are unknown is 485, a jump of more than 20 per cent in the last three years.

Registered sex offenders must inform police of their addresses and are subject to monitoring by authorities who manage certain sexual and violent criminals living in communities. Police did not name the missing sex offenders, citing the Data Protection Act.

Alex Mayes, from charity Victim Support, said the figures were potentially alarming to victims and could undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

He said: “To ensure the safety and well-being of survivors of sexual offences, as well as local communities, it is vital that the police strictly monitor sex offenders.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The UK has some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with registered sex offenders and we are committed to ensuring that the system is as robust as it can be.

“We have significantly strengthened the system of reporting that sex offenders are subject to, and a range of civil orders have given police more powers to manage their behaviour.

“When a registered sex offender goes missing, their details are recorded on national and international systems and the police will actively seek out further information and intelligence to locate them.”