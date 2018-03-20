THE late Cream bass guitarist Jack Bruce has been honoured by his Scottish alma mater with the installation of a new sculpture at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The musician, who died in 2014, was a cello and composition student at the school between 1958 and 1961.

The sculpture – which is made of wood, Perspex and metal - includes some of Jack’s own bass guitar strings.

Laser etched on to the artwork is a quote from Jack which reads: “Failure can be a triumph but fear of failure is always a disaster.”

It was created by artist, designer, costumier and Royal Conservatoire alumna, Hazel Blue, who was commissioned by Royal Conservatoire Archives Officer, Stuart Harris-Logan.

The memorial was unveiled during a recent reception in the institution, with Bruce’s widow Margrit and daughter Kyla among those in attendance.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "Jack Bruce was a prodigious talent, a natural musician whose art and legacy will inspire students for decades to come.

"From Eric Clapton to Manfred Mann and Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, Jack’s collaborators read like a who’s who of the music business, testament to his outstanding musicianship and versatility. We are delighted to be remembering his musical legacy with this artwork here at the Royal Conservatoire."

Born in Glasgow, Bruce's parents’ loved Scottish folk music and jazz.

At 16, he won a scholarship in cello and composition to what was then the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, from where he later received an Honorary Doctorate of Music.

He later settled in London and played with Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, The Graham Bond Organization, John Mayall and Manfred Mann before forming Cream with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker.