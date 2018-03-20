Police are studying CCTV footage following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
The body of a 34-year-old man was found on West Canal Street, near Canal Court, Coatbridge, on March 12.
Officers have since found CCTV footage of the man walking along West Canal Street around 12.45am.
He was wearing a grey baseball cap, dark jacket and blue jeans.
Detective Inspector Cameron Miller, of Police Scotland, said: "We are currently treating the death as unexplained and are appealing for anyone who may have been on West Canal Street in the early hours of Monday morning who may have seen a man in a grey baseball cap.
"We know from CCTV footage that although it is a quiet street, there were still cars and a few people going about who may have information. No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it could help us."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.
