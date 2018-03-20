FOUR wards at Scotland's flagship new hospital have had their water supplies taped off amid fears that bacterial contamination poses a risk to patients.

Testing and infection control measures have been extended to four wards at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where patients with the most compromised immune systems are being treated.

It is understood to include respiratory wards where patients with conditions such as cystic fibrosis are cared for.

It follows similar measures in place since Friday at the adjacent Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) after bacteria was detected in the water.

Four children are being treated for symptoms of infection possibly linked to consuming contaminated water.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "We are continuing to investigate the presence of bacteria in the water supply to some wards in the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) with experts from Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

"These bacteria can pose a risk to patients whose immunity is compromised, however we have put in place robust infection control measures to protect our patients.

"We have now extended this testing and infection control measures to four wards treating the most immunity compromised patients in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) to ensure that we take every precaution.

"Three children continue to receive treatments for infections that may be linked to bacteria found in the water supply. Tests are ongoing to confirm if they are indeed linked. A fourth patient has shown symptoms and has been readmitted to the RHC. There are no reports of any patients being infected by bacteria from water in the adult wards.

"A series of infection control measures were introduced to the affected RHC wards at the weekend and water filters are set to be installed. As a result, it is hoped that the full water supply will return to normal within 48 hours after appropriate testing has been carried out and it is anticipated this will be mirrored at the QEUH.

"We would like to thank the patients and families in the wards affected in the RHC for their continuing patience and support while the testing was carried out and fitting of filters is being undertaken."