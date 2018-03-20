SCOTTISH Youth Theatre has been saved from closure by a £150,000 funding package from the Scottish Government.

The company, based in Glasgow, announced it would be forced to close in July this year after missing out on a regular funding package from Creative Scotland, the national arts agency.

The money matches private sponsorship raised by the youth theatre from Baillie Gifford.

It is the second time in five years that the government has stepped in with funding for SYT after it lost out in funding bids to Creative Scotland.

A statement from the company said: "With this joint backing, the organisation has a foundation on which to achieve a long-term sustainable business model."

It adds: "SYT will engage with experts from across the cultural and business sectors to build a model that is accessible and sustainable.

"The significant pledge of support from Baillie Gifford has enabled SYT to develop a funding partnership with the Scottish Government which allows the company to continue to deliver life-changing live arts experiences for young people in Scotland. SYT also welcome the offer from Creative Scotland to explore alternative funding routes."

Jacky Hardacre, Scottish Youth Theatre’s Chief Executive, said: “With a future now secured for Scottish Youth Theatre, our focus is firmly on ensuring the nation’s young people have their own thriving national theatre company to engage with, be inspired by and to aspire to be a part of.

"This solution would not be possible without the support from Baillie Gifford and a number of private sector organisations and individuals. "Furthermore, the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary have shown a great willingness to explore every option for Scottish Youth Theatre and we are very grateful for their time and efforts and their clear commitment to youth arts in Scotland."

She added: "We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support demonstrated by participants, alumni, parents, the creative sector and all-party political support who raised their voices in support of SYT.

"We would also like to acknowledge the continuing support of the youth arts sector who will be important partners in the coming months.

"A heartfelt thank you to them all.”

The culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Youth Theatre has supported many young actors and other theatre professionals to find their voice and launch their careers.

"There was widespread concern about the announcement that the theatre was facing closure due to its financial position.

“This funding from partners will allow the theatre to maintain its work, and complete the ongoing positive changes to their business. It will also give time for further dialogue about a longer-term funding strategy.

“I have set out this offer to the Scottish Youth Theatre, and I have encouraged them to continue exploring all options available to secure a more permanent funding solution.

"I have also discussed with them their continuing ambitions to improve the reach, depth and quality of Scottish Youth Theatre’s work across Scotland, and how this funding will help them towards that goal.”