WOMEN face "unfair and unhelpful" stereotypes that judge them more harshly than men for getting drunk, according to a new study.

The 'Women and Alcohol' report, which will be presented at the Scottish parliament today, found that men and women's alcohol consumption is still treated differently in society with bad behaviour among men more likely to be excused.

This comes despite the fact that men are around twice as likely as women to die from alcohol-related causes.

The report, by Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap), the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) and Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) said women are "much more likely to be the victims of double standards". It added: "There is generally less acceptance of women's drinking, and women who drink are more likely to be portrayed negatively compared to men."

Dr Carol Emslie, of GCU, said: “Women are still judged more harshly than men if they have been drinking and media reports continue to highlight young women as a group prone to ‘risky’ drinking.

"Our infographics ask people to question why stereotypes about gender and alcohol persist. Watch out for ‘bench girl’, an image often used to accompany any story on alcohol, showing a young woman in a black dress and boots, sprawled apparently semi-conscious on a street bench.

"Yet official statistics demonstrate older men make up the majority of those who die or are hospitalised for alcohol-related causes.”

The report also calls for an end to the sexualisation of women in alcohol advertising, including in online marketing.

IAS chief executive Katherine Brown said: "The sexualisation of women in alcohol marketing may be working to undermine gender equality and ultimately de-sensitise public attitudes towards domestic abuse and sexual assault.

"We need to see an end to such practices and learn from other countries such as France which restrict alcohol advertising to protect against adverse outcomes."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "This is an interesting contribution to the debate on alcohol policy in Scotland and we will consider it carefully.

"The Scottish Government recognises alcohol misuse is not a marginal problem or restricted to one particular sector of society; excessive daily and weekly consumption is common across different age, gender and socio-economic groups.

"Much of the regime governing advertising is reserved to Westminster and we have pressed the UK Government to do more to protect people from exposure to alcohol advertising in all its forms."